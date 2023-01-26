Update notes for version 1.4.1.

Hide player names in hide and seek mode
Made ghost shield bigger
Added Revenge text when you get revenge kill
Ghosts can open and close normal doors
Bug fixes
Bite Nite update for 26 January 2023
