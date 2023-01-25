 Skip to content

Zodiac DX update for 25 January 2023

1.3

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature: Secret Playable Hero

● Play as a cosmic Zodiac robot with a unique power! Clear Story Mode on Maniac Difficulty for hint

Gameplay Changes

● The fish can now shoot a bubble!

