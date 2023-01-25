V18.9.81 Patch Notes

Fixed Bugs:
- Karma jumping to min/max when hitting final rank
- Karma not changing after hitting final rank
- Blump Enclave entrance
Changes:
- Max Health/Armour Capacity Gear perks increased
- Ranking up in Cooking Guild now increases Recovery
