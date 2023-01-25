 Skip to content

Oathbreakers update for 25 January 2023

V18.9.81 Patch Notes

Build 10402857

Fixed Bugs:

  • Karma jumping to min/max when hitting final rank
  • Karma not changing after hitting final rank
  • Blump Enclave entrance

Changes:

  • Max Health/Armour Capacity Gear perks increased
  • Ranking up in Cooking Guild now increases Recovery

