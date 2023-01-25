Patch #01 HOTFIX

Hello Marauders,

After today’s Patch, you helped us catch some issues that had slipped through unseen. Here is a short list of issues we were able to adjust quickly today.

Fixed - Faction Vendors will now show unlocked items correctly according to your Faction rep level.

Fixed - Additional fixes added for Crew mates being left behind when loading in with their Captain.

This Hotfix will need a small Client update for these changes to go live. Please restart Steam if you do not get prompted for this update.

We are aware that there are some cases where the new Audio changes seem to need some balancing. We are watching (and listening!) closely to the feedback and reports, and will make adjustments in the near future according to the changes needed!