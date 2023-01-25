- Fixed issue with rendering transitions.
- Fixed issue with scaling when using a viewport resolution.
- Added support for previewing overlay in enemy formations and battle backgrounds.
- Fixed a bug with resuming music post-battle.
RPG Architect update for 25 January 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update