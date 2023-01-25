 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 25 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Update

Build 10402610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with rendering transitions.
  • Fixed issue with scaling when using a viewport resolution.
  • Added support for previewing overlay in enemy formations and battle backgrounds.
  • Fixed a bug with resuming music post-battle.

