Planet Zoo Update 1.12.4 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.12.4 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.12.4 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Fixed the Nine-Banded Armadillo disappearing when feeding from the Termite Mound
- Fixed the Formosan Black Bear mouth being always open
Facilities
- Fixed the Grasslands Walkthrough Exhibit from requiring Twilight pack DLC to be placed
Scenery
Buffalo Grass, Blue Stem Grass and Red Oat Grass dry variants reverted to their original colour variants and are now called "Parched" grass
Added yellow toned variants to Buffalo Grass, Blue Stem Grass and Red Oat Grass, called "Dry" grass
Stability
- Fixed a crash that could happen when using the Automation Management Population and reaching the Conservation Credit limit
