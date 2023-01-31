 Skip to content

Planet Zoo update for 31 January 2023

Planet Zoo Update 1.12.4 is available now!

Build 10402475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.12.4 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:

Planet Zoo - 1.12.4 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes
General Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Animals

    • Fixed the Nine-Banded Armadillo disappearing when feeding from the Termite Mound
    • Fixed the Formosan Black Bear mouth being always open

  • Facilities

    • Fixed the Grasslands Walkthrough Exhibit from requiring Twilight pack DLC to be placed

  • Scenery

    • Buffalo Grass, Blue Stem Grass and Red Oat Grass dry variants reverted to their original colour variants and are now called "Parched" grass

    • Added yellow toned variants to Buffalo Grass, Blue Stem Grass and Red Oat Grass, called "Dry" grass

  • Stability

    • Fixed a crash that could happen when using the Automation Management Population and reaching the Conservation Credit limit

Changed files in this update

