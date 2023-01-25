Change to the scanner system to work properly at distance for planets and space stations.
Map rendering now shows space stations when zoomed out.
Jail narrative adjusted when docket.
Change wording for local star map missions.
Several spelling mistakes and word changes throughout the game.
Fairspace update for 25 January 2023
25th Jan 2023
