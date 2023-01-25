 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fairspace update for 25 January 2023

25th Jan 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10402397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change to the scanner system to work properly at distance for planets and space stations.
Map rendering now shows space stations when zoomed out.
Jail narrative adjusted when docket.
Change wording for local star map missions.
Several spelling mistakes and word changes throughout the game.

Changed files in this update

Fairspace Content Depot 321351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link