I added a setting to enable/disable the weapon sway when attacking. There will most likely be some issues with the poison knife, healing staff, and mjolnir when attacking. Their projectiles will not aim well because they are based off the animations for the attack, which get changed when you disable the weapon sway.
Medieval Battlegrounds update for 25 January 2023
Added Weapons Sway Setting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update