Medieval Battlegrounds update for 25 January 2023

Added Weapons Sway Setting

Medieval Battlegrounds update for 25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added a setting to enable/disable the weapon sway when attacking. There will most likely be some issues with the poison knife, healing staff, and mjolnir when attacking. Their projectiles will not aim well because they are based off the animations for the attack, which get changed when you disable the weapon sway.

