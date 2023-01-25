Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #3

Another quick update to add a few more features and improve on some of the content released last week. Big shout out to everyone providing quality feedback which has allowed the game to improve; your efforts make to polishing process a lot easier and more effective.

Am looking to be pushing another update this next week including a new scenario in the firefight mode, along with additional radio chatter from other aircraft crew positions.

As always, appreciate all the support - Project Gunship has an amazing player base and together we’ll continue to achieve its potential. Thanks!

Changelog: