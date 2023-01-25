Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #3

Another quick update to add a few more features and improve on some of the content released last week. Big shout out to everyone providing quality feedback which has allowed the game to improve; your efforts make to polishing process a lot easier and more effective.
Am looking to be pushing another update this next week including a new scenario in the firefight mode, along with additional radio chatter from other aircraft crew positions.
As always, appreciate all the support - Project Gunship has an amazing player base and together we’ll continue to achieve its potential. Thanks!
Changelog:
- Added additional idle animations to infantry (crouched and standing idle), that give them a bit more awareness of what is around them.
- Added the ability for UH-60 Blackhawks to engage enemy targets, along with implementing an AI allowing the helo to fly, land, takeoff, etc. (This will be utilized much more in the future. You get only a glimpse of it in the firefight mode)
- Added additional radio chatter in the firefight mode for mission success and failure.
- Improved the scaling of the UI to support larger monitor sizes.
- Adjusted the rotor wash effect for the helos to look more realistic.
- Slightly improved friendly infantry’s accuracy
- Made a change to correct a bug where friendly units could not extract at the helo in the firefight mode.
Changed files in this update