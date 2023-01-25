 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Gunship update for 25 January 2023

Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10402196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick update to add a few more features and improve on some of the content released last week. Big shout out to everyone providing quality feedback which has allowed the game to improve; your efforts make to polishing process a lot easier and more effective.

Am looking to be pushing another update this next week including a new scenario in the firefight mode, along with additional radio chatter from other aircraft crew positions.

As always, appreciate all the support - Project Gunship has an amazing player base and together we’ll continue to achieve its potential. Thanks!

Changelog:

  • Added additional idle animations to infantry (crouched and standing idle), that give them a bit more awareness of what is around them.
  • Added the ability for UH-60 Blackhawks to engage enemy targets, along with implementing an AI allowing the helo to fly, land, takeoff, etc. (This will be utilized much more in the future. You get only a glimpse of it in the firefight mode)
  • Added additional radio chatter in the firefight mode for mission success and failure.
  • Improved the scaling of the UI to support larger monitor sizes.
  • Adjusted the rotor wash effect for the helos to look more realistic.
  • Slightly improved friendly infantry’s accuracy
  • Made a change to correct a bug where friendly units could not extract at the helo in the firefight mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link