v1.16.12 update

New Feature: Research System

(Now you can research different kind of strange technologies)

New Feature: Endo-Consume Device

(Research this device if you want to absorb targets' energy for a while)

New Feature: Time Shift Device

(Research this device if you want to create your own artificial time shift)