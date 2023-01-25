v1.16.12 update

-
New Feature: Research System
(Now you can research different kind of strange technologies)
-
New Feature: Endo-Consume Device
(Research this device if you want to absorb targets' energy for a while)
-
New Feature: Time Shift Device
(Research this device if you want to create your own artificial time shift)
- Notifiers added
(Game will notify you when your pilots available, mission completed, quest completed, new research appeared etc.)
- Some new visual effects added
- Some bug fixes
Changed files in this update