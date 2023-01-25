 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 25 January 2023

v1.16.12 update

Build 10402164

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Research System

(Now you can research different kind of strange technologies)

  • New Feature: Endo-Consume Device

(Research this device if you want to absorb targets' energy for a while)

  • New Feature: Time Shift Device

(Research this device if you want to create your own artificial time shift)

  • Notifiers added
    (Game will notify you when your pilots available, mission completed, quest completed, new research appeared etc.)
  • Some new visual effects added
  • Some bug fixes

