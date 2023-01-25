 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 25 January 2023

Update A2023.01.25.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10402148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated week 4 exercise lecture with correct content.
  • Minor fixes to Occlusion Culling.
  • Fixed Ojamies' dialogue errors.
  • Show a descriptive error if saving the game fails (i.e. for permission or file locking issues).

