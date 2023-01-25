Patch / Hotfix V0.6.1

Greetings,
We fixed some issues reported by players:
- No Button in summary panel after finishing campaign, has been fixed.
- Few translation issues in Simplified Chinese language, has been fixed.
- Victorious Achievement can't be obtained, has been fixed.
- In tutorial restart and end map and some buttons are hidden behind the dialogue, has been fixed.
- Few translation issues in Russian language, has been fixed.
- Bicycle mines upgrade, the mines will fly on top of the ground when spawned.
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team
Changed files in this update