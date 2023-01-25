 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 25 January 2023

Patch / Hotfix V0.6.1

Build 10402120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,
We fixed some issues reported by players:

  • No Button in summary panel after finishing campaign, has been fixed.
  • Few translation issues in Simplified Chinese language, has been fixed.
  • Victorious Achievement can't be obtained, has been fixed.
  • In tutorial restart and end map and some buttons are hidden behind the dialogue, has been fixed.
  • Few translation issues in Russian language, has been fixed.
  • Bicycle mines upgrade, the mines will fly on top of the ground when spawned.

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team

