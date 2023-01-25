The King's Feast 1.01 Hotfix

The launch of King's Feast has been great, but not without its problems. A couple players have contacted us with bugs they have encountered and we are dedicated in providing a clean playing experience. Therefore this hotfix was warranted to provide desired gameplay. If you encounter any bugs or problems please feel free to reach out to us at contact@lanternlightstudios.com

Patchnotes

Fixed bug with displaying the wrong controls during gameplay

Fixed bug with audio being turned off by default*

*If you have already played the game, audio will have to be manually changed in the settings