 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The King's Feast update for 25 January 2023

The King's Feast 1.01 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10402082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The launch of King's Feast has been great, but not without its problems. A couple players have contacted us with bugs they have encountered and we are dedicated in providing a clean playing experience. Therefore this hotfix was warranted to provide desired gameplay. If you encounter any bugs or problems please feel free to reach out to us at contact@lanternlightstudios.com

Patchnotes

  • Fixed bug with displaying the wrong controls during gameplay
  • Fixed bug with audio being turned off by default*

*If you have already played the game, audio will have to be manually changed in the settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link