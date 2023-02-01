Adventure Light is OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!
It has been a long journey since I started working on the game and now I'm happy to announce that the Adventure Light is officially being released!
A mysterious and atmospheric world of puzzles based on teleport feature awaits you!
