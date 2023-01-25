- Reduced ghost activity on Jefferson St.
- Corrected more typos.
- EVP responses will not trigger the ghost profile widget.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 January 2023
Patch 0.03.012 is live! Quality of life updates.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
