Build 0.1986

Hi all,

Thanks to everyone for testing the build and filing any bugs and feedback you have. You can do this pressing f1 in game.

As result I've been able to address a bunch of issues, as well as some tweaks today. Please do keep them coming. If you are doing your first playtest, please fill out the first impressions form I linked you (feel free to do so if you havent played it for a a very long time eg last year, if you feel like it).

Changelog:

-Packing fabricator will drop resources taken for queued recipes, so no resource loss

-Packing atomiser will drop scrap it was working on, so no scrap loss

-Reset internal sleep hour correctly on death (should prevent tiredness appearing when tired)

-Removed too much scrap for support cube and grav cube

-Reloading droppped world structure items are correctly spawned as packed structures items - not as cubes in the space rig, causing crash

-Disable “help key” (H) crashes (now has no function)

-Correctly remove weapon/tool effects when swapping between weapons while firing, including trash vac and scanner

-Solar panel pips light up correctly on load game

-Switch to square cross hair if no weapon equipped

-Check crosshair active when invoking crosshair changes (prevent crash on death)

-Hide hotbar when dialogue open, causing glitch

-Remove silver from jump drive recipe, could block progress

Please do keep playing and filing your requests. It's early days in terms of balancing and bugs, so all feedback is very valuble.

Al.