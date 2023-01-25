 Skip to content

Progress Game update for 25 January 2023

v0.09.1.1b Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10401907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.09.1.1b:

  • Fixed spellbook hotkey
  • cleaned up some nonexistant/obsolete signals and pointers (could maybe help with unspecified problems on certain os)
  • Fixed naming for relics t4-t6 (now just called "Relic")
  • Skill-Trees: Added unlock hints in the tooltip when hovering a node, which tells you what actions are possible ("left click to buy" "left click to skill", "right click to unskill"). Also Improved the displaying of the requirements to get access to certain nodes.
  • Character UI: Fixed tooltip description of wisdom
  • Character UI: Fixed disappearing of "assign attribute" buttons skewing the formatting
  • Map: Added name labels to be seen without hovering to improve initial orientation on the map. (on some pcs hovering the Zones on the map seems to not bring up the tooltip, or they dont register it as it is popping up delayed after 0.5 seconds)
  • Earth armor: Readded mana cost display to tooltip
  • Option Menu: Added Quit button (useful for if you are in full screen and cannot/dont know to use alt+f4)

