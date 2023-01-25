 Skip to content

Dungeoneer update for 25 January 2023

Hotfix - Jan 25th, 2023

Hello!

Apologies for the 2nd update today. This hotfix should help with your character spawning sometimes through the world on dungeon load.

Thanks for understanding.
-Alex

