These are mostly small fixes to issues that are not serious, with a few exceptions.
There is a known issue with some foreign Windows systems, such as Greek. It has to do with certain libraries that are different. I am working to solve this issue for foreign players.
- Moved retry penalty box up so it is not obscured
- Quicksave now saves as your current game, not the Autosave (unless that is the save you are manually using)
- Isoalte no longer has chance to not end turn for Dread Host
- Found issue that might prevent a turn from ending
- Cancel spell button now turns off as soon as a spell is successfuly cast
- Lorebook no longer re-enabled after an enemy summons a monster
- Fixed party being detected as dead at the end of combat if you ony have one character and use the combat character swap
- Seeking Missile now memorizes properly
Changed files in this update