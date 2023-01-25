These are mostly small fixes to issues that are not serious, with a few exceptions.

There is a known issue with some foreign Windows systems, such as Greek. It has to do with certain libraries that are different. I am working to solve this issue for foreign players.

Moved retry penalty box up so it is not obscured

Quicksave now saves as your current game, not the Autosave (unless that is the save you are manually using)

Isoalte no longer has chance to not end turn for Dread Host

Found issue that might prevent a turn from ending

Cancel spell button now turns off as soon as a spell is successfuly cast

Lorebook no longer re-enabled after an enemy summons a monster

Fixed party being detected as dead at the end of combat if you ony have one character and use the combat character swap

Seeking Missile now memorizes properly