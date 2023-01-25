 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Lore update for 25 January 2023

Mostly small fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10401783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are mostly small fixes to issues that are not serious, with a few exceptions.
There is a known issue with some foreign Windows systems, such as Greek. It has to do with certain libraries that are different. I am working to solve this issue for foreign players.

  • Moved retry penalty box up so it is not obscured
  • Quicksave now saves as your current game, not the Autosave (unless that is the save you are manually using)
  • Isoalte no longer has chance to not end turn for Dread Host
  • Found issue that might prevent a turn from ending
  • Cancel spell button now turns off as soon as a spell is successfuly cast
  • Lorebook no longer re-enabled after an enemy summons a monster
  • Fixed party being detected as dead at the end of combat if you ony have one character and use the combat character swap
  • Seeking Missile now memorizes properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link