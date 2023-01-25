 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 25 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-25:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Bloodmage bronze challenge boss using the wrong model.
  • Prevent edge-bleed on camera zoom button sprites.
  • Fix Tempering Pendant prediction so it only applies one layer of stoneskin per cast.
  • Prevent player names from overlapping player class/kin text.
  • Make sure game uses correct aspect ratios on resolution changes to prevent stat bars from overlapping.
  • Visually simulate inventory capacity changes when items are picked up or removed.
  • Make sure enemy combat prediction is always shown after casting targeted spells.

