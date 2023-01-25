Changelog 2023-01-25:

- Fix Bloodmage bronze challenge boss using the wrong model.
- Prevent edge-bleed on camera zoom button sprites.
- Fix Tempering Pendant prediction so it only applies one layer of stoneskin per cast.
- Prevent player names from overlapping player class/kin text.
- Make sure game uses correct aspect ratios on resolution changes to prevent stat bars from overlapping.
- Visually simulate inventory capacity changes when items are picked up or removed.
- Make sure enemy combat prediction is always shown after casting targeted spells.
