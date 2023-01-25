Extended Christmas - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10401723 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 18:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Christmas was extended until I stop seeing snow,

out of my window :)

Xmas Snowball Launcher

Snowball Launcher is still in the game for you to have fun playing around with the snow (and will still be for a long time)!

Xmas Presents

Presents are still in the game, but someone has stolen half of them!

You can still find a few presents throughout the map. Trap them as a killer and Search them as a survivor to get a chance of receiving the Snowball Launcher!

Creepy Old Clock

Creepy Old Clock now spawns less times so it doesn't annoy players that much, but it's still present out there.

Take care!

Xmas Lights

Reduced the number of Xmas lights & overall decorations. Don't worry tho! It still feels like Christmas time!

Kept the Xmas lights decorations on Objectives so it's easier for people to find and complete them as well as find exit gates easier.

Video Settings

Added a Reset button to reset your Video Settings.

Removed Save button and now it saves automatically in every change you make on your Options.

Bug Fixes

Video Settings were not saving a few options;

Tutorial objectives updated for a more fluid playthrough;

Added a few more searchables near the Tutorial's first generator;

Main Menu Camera was bugging sometimes;

Particle Texture was disappearing rarely;

Balancing some numbers on interactions between players, killers and objectives for a better gameplay feeling.

Smaller bug fixes.

Thanks for your support & feedback,

Have Fun on the Playground for Jumpscares!

Dipsi