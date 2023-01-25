Extended Christmas - Bug Fixes

Christmas was extended until I stop seeing snow,
out of my window :)
Xmas Snowball Launcher
- Snowball Launcher is still in the game for you to have fun playing around with the snow (and will still be for a long time)!
Xmas Presents
- Presents are still in the game, but someone has stolen half of them!
- You can still find a few presents throughout the map. Trap them as a killer and Search them as a survivor to get a chance of receiving the Snowball Launcher!
Creepy Old Clock
- Creepy Old Clock now spawns less times so it doesn't annoy players that much, but it's still present out there.
Take care!
Xmas Lights
- Reduced the number of Xmas lights & overall decorations. Don't worry tho! It still feels like Christmas time!
- Kept the Xmas lights decorations on Objectives so it's easier for people to find and complete them as well as find exit gates easier.
Video Settings
- Added a Reset button to reset your Video Settings.
- Removed Save button and now it saves automatically in every change you make on your Options.
Bug Fixes
- Video Settings were not saving a few options;
- Tutorial objectives updated for a more fluid playthrough;
- Added a few more searchables near the Tutorial's first generator;
- Main Menu Camera was bugging sometimes;
- Particle Texture was disappearing rarely;
- Balancing some numbers on interactions between players, killers and objectives for a better gameplay feeling.
- Smaller bug fixes.
Thanks for your support & feedback,
Have Fun on the Playground for Jumpscares!
Dipsi
Changed files in this update