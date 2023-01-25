 Skip to content

Death's Playground update for 25 January 2023

Extended Christmas - Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas was extended until I stop seeing snow,
out of my window :)

Xmas Snowball Launcher

  • Snowball Launcher is still in the game for you to have fun playing around with the snow (and will still be for a long time)!

Xmas Presents

  • Presents are still in the game, but someone has stolen half of them!
  • You can still find a few presents throughout the map. Trap them as a killer and Search them as a survivor to get a chance of receiving the Snowball Launcher!

Creepy Old Clock

  • Creepy Old Clock now spawns less times so it doesn't annoy players that much, but it's still present out there.
    Take care!

Xmas Lights

  • Reduced the number of Xmas lights & overall decorations. Don't worry tho! It still feels like Christmas time!
  • Kept the Xmas lights decorations on Objectives so it's easier for people to find and complete them as well as find exit gates easier.

Video Settings

  • Added a Reset button to reset your Video Settings.
  • Removed Save button and now it saves automatically in every change you make on your Options.

Bug Fixes

  • Video Settings were not saving a few options;
  • Tutorial objectives updated for a more fluid playthrough;
  • Added a few more searchables near the Tutorial's first generator;
  • Main Menu Camera was bugging sometimes;
  • Particle Texture was disappearing rarely;
  • Balancing some numbers on interactions between players, killers and objectives for a better gameplay feeling.
  • Smaller bug fixes.

Thanks for your support & feedback,
Have Fun on the Playground for Jumpscares!

Dipsi

