1-25 Bug fix and Experience optimization

Archive custom naming functions

Customizable archive interval (by year)

The construction sequence adds the function of restoring all

Click "Priority Construction" on the construction progress interface to give priority to providing construction materials for the facility. And temporarily suspend the supply of materials for other facilities under construction

Flower pot mouse pointer prompt, showing the type and description of the flower

Cooking station, crafting station, the mouse pointer prompts the specific recipe

Added peace mode reminder for monster facilities: no barracks are currently built, it is in peace mode, and monsters will not be actively refreshed

Added shortcut key F8 to open the archive folder

BUG The monsters in the pyramid do not increase their level. After loading the file, the level will increase by leaps and bounds

On the main toolbar, move the mouse up to display shortcut keys

BUG After digging the river, the flowers grow in the water

The toolbar adds a batch pause/resume function

Summarize weapons and equipment separately by level and display the upper limit

List of items on the main interface, move the mouse over to display detailed data

Cooking station, brazier only uses firewood as fuel by default

Picked up items, if there is no large chest or stockpile to put them, you can further try to put them directly on the shelf, trading table or treasury (if there is a material plan)

BUG Occasionally, the initial resource of the fishery that is automatically saved is 0