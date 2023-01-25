Archive custom naming functions
Customizable archive interval (by year)
The construction sequence adds the function of restoring all
Click "Priority Construction" on the construction progress interface to give priority to providing construction materials for the facility. And temporarily suspend the supply of materials for other facilities under construction
Flower pot mouse pointer prompt, showing the type and description of the flower
Cooking station, crafting station, the mouse pointer prompts the specific recipe
Added peace mode reminder for monster facilities: no barracks are currently built, it is in peace mode, and monsters will not be actively refreshed
Added shortcut key F8 to open the archive folder
BUG The monsters in the pyramid do not increase their level. After loading the file, the level will increase by leaps and bounds
On the main toolbar, move the mouse up to display shortcut keys
BUG After digging the river, the flowers grow in the water
The toolbar adds a batch pause/resume function
Summarize weapons and equipment separately by level and display the upper limit
List of items on the main interface, move the mouse over to display detailed data
Cooking station, brazier only uses firewood as fuel by default
Picked up items, if there is no large chest or stockpile to put them, you can further try to put them directly on the shelf, trading table or treasury (if there is a material plan)
BUG Occasionally, the initial resource of the fishery that is automatically saved is 0
领地：种田与征战 update for 25 January 2023
1-25 Bug fix and Experience optimization
Archive custom naming functions
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update