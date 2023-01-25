Update Patch Notes - January 25, 2023

Added: Bonus description table to the Menu >> How To Play section

Added: Sound fx for critical hit (you need to have Lucky Sticker on your robot)

Added: Red flashing effect for crosshair if you make a critical hit.

Added: Option to reset your Hi-Score to the Settings menu

Changed: Player health from 10HP to 25HP (The health bar appears only if your shield is depleted - it's behind the shield)

Fixed: Police car sirene bug

Happy gaming!

@FobTi