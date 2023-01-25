 Skip to content

They Came From the Sky 2 update for 25 January 2023

Update Patch Notes - January 25, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following updates have been implemented:

Added: Bonus description table to the Menu >> How To Play section
Added: Sound fx for critical hit (you need to have Lucky Sticker on your robot)
Added: Red flashing effect for crosshair if you make a critical hit.
Added: Option to reset your Hi-Score to the Settings menu
Changed: Player health from 10HP to 25HP (The health bar appears only if your shield is depleted - it's behind the shield)
Fixed: Police car sirene bug

Happy gaming!

@FobTi

