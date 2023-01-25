WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.2

Hello Builders!

First 10 days of WW2 Rebuilder being out were quite amazing! We have over 300 reviews and 91% of them are positive! We are really happy with the reception of our game but we're aware of the flaws it has and we've been preparing fixes for this update.

We prepared a next to WW2 Rebuilder.

Patch notes:

Added 'Vehicle Respawn' button to pause menu.

It will move all vehicles to their starting point and detach connected item in case of any issues.

Game Loading TIme (we are still working on that)

We provide potential improvement of loading time. We also verified cases where non-windows antivirus applications could prevent game from loading or extend load time tremendously. Please verify on your end by temporarily removing it to see if helps. We also suggest to keep the game on SSD drive whenever it's possible.

Essen

Reworked collision and physics in factory to avoid possible issues while dragging out task objects

Dunkirk

Solved issue where objects attached to jeep loose interaction after Save/Load of the level.

Reduced required wrecked count from 12 to 8 for in "Toy away the wrecks" task

London

Prevent possibility of moving rubble away from a bus hole that would block progress

Fixed issues with a filled bus hole where parts of airplane could disappear near it's location

Airplane wreckage fixes for easier behavior of airplane during removing it from construction site

Lympne

Possible fix for painting parking lanes where it doesn't allow to finish task

Added additional notifications for repair tables

Achievements

Fixed issues with not unlocking 5 stars achievements

Fixed situation when some of the intractable objects would re-spawn after reload

Increased FOV range in settings for wider monitors support

Belfast crane steering description revised

Repaired issues with the connector building on Dunkirk that could reappear visually after Load

Prevent mission items to available for sell/dismantle in the Workshop

Fixed various collectable materials that couldn't be collected with a Hand Tool

Fixed not properly displaying message about received Ability Points

Korean translation fixes to the in-game shortcuts

Reduced audio volume for map intro cut-scenes

Minor fixes and improvements

NOTE: please keep in mind that Steam App will require additional temporal disc space equal game size to perform the patch which is cleared afterwards. We will be solving that inconvenience with patching soon.

We thank you for giving us so much feedback and reporting all the issues. We highly appreciate it!.

Join our discord: it's the fastest way to keep in touch with us!

Keep the bug reports and feedback coming and stay awesome!

