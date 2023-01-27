 Skip to content

Fantasy Background Generator update for 27 January 2023

Update 1.4

Build 10401530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we are back with another update for FBG. Enjoy, more to come :)

Patchnotes

  • Three new sky layers: portal to another world, moons, and rainbows

  • New background map layer: Towers

  • Added a new menu (opens with C) with three new features which should be especially useful for streamers and for setting the mood of a room with your screen :)

    • Automatic regeneration: set an interval and the app will recreate the scene after the interval has passed, continuing to do so until you tell it to stop or open the graphic settings.
    • Automatic camera rotation: have the cam rotate left or right with a given speed.
    • Automatic day-night cycle: let time pass by automatically, at a given speed.

  • Added a button to regenerate random objects (e.g. tower roofs in Map 10 or forest trees in Map 12)

  • Added buttons to regenerate and remove POIs (points of interests), e.g. buildings, statues etc.

  • Fixed bug that prevented volumetric clouds from working

  • Floating rocks are now correctly affected by the Rock Color

  • Minor fixes in meshes and shaders.

Thanks for all the feedback guys! Keep it up, more to come :D

New UI (open with C key)

Rainbow

Moons

Portal

Towers

