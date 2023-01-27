Update 1.4

Hey all, we are back with another update for FBG. Enjoy, more to come :)
Patchnotes
-
Three new sky layers: portal to another world, moons, and rainbows
-
New background map layer: Towers
-
Added a new menu (opens with C) with three new features which should be especially useful for streamers and for setting the mood of a room with your screen :)
- Automatic regeneration: set an interval and the app will recreate the scene after the interval has passed, continuing to do so until you tell it to stop or open the graphic settings.
- Automatic camera rotation: have the cam rotate left or right with a given speed.
- Automatic day-night cycle: let time pass by automatically, at a given speed.
-
Added a button to regenerate random objects (e.g. tower roofs in Map 10 or forest trees in Map 12)
-
Added buttons to regenerate and remove POIs (points of interests), e.g. buildings, statues etc.
-
Fixed bug that prevented volumetric clouds from working
-
Floating rocks are now correctly affected by the Rock Color
-
Minor fixes in meshes and shaders.
Thanks for all the feedback guys! Keep it up, more to come :D
New UI (open with C key)
Rainbow
Moons
Portal
Changed files in this update