Update 1.4

Build 10401530 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, we are back with another update for FBG. Enjoy, more to come :)

Patchnotes

Three new sky layers: portal to another world, moons, and rainbows

New background map layer: Towers

Added a new menu (opens with C) with three new features which should be especially useful for streamers and for setting the mood of a room with your screen :) Automatic regeneration: set an interval and the app will recreate the scene after the interval has passed, continuing to do so until you tell it to stop or open the graphic settings. Automatic camera rotation: have the cam rotate left or right with a given speed. Automatic day-night cycle: let time pass by automatically, at a given speed.

Added a button to regenerate random objects (e.g. tower roofs in Map 10 or forest trees in Map 12)

Added buttons to regenerate and remove POIs (points of interests), e.g. buildings, statues etc.

Fixed bug that prevented volumetric clouds from working

Floating rocks are now correctly affected by the Rock Color

Minor fixes in meshes and shaders.

Thanks for all the feedback guys! Keep it up, more to come :D

New UI (open with C key)

Rainbow

Moons

Portal

Towers