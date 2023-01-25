Visual Update Patch - Jan 25th, 2023

Hello,
As is tradition, a next day patch for the last update to fix up some things.
Changes
- You may not hold Left-Alt to show all items on the ground
- Fixed an issue where the last quest could not be completed from killing Obzen
- Updated Craft Small Sword to Craft Short Sword and this skill should now work correctly
- Removed the shadows from foliage and slightly reduced fire brightness to help with framerate
- Improved the load times for joining dungeons
- Fixed the item quality of some unique items to be correctly set
- Fixed the weapon mesh for Undead Hand
- Fixed the navigation on the stairs in the Forgotten Crypt boss room
Changed files in this update