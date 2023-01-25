 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeoneer update for 25 January 2023

Visual Update Patch - Jan 25th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10401476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

As is tradition, a next day patch for the last update to fix up some things.

Changes

  • You may not hold Left-Alt to show all items on the ground
  • Fixed an issue where the last quest could not be completed from killing Obzen
  • Updated Craft Small Sword to Craft Short Sword and this skill should now work correctly
  • Removed the shadows from foliage and slightly reduced fire brightness to help with framerate
  • Improved the load times for joining dungeons
  • Fixed the item quality of some unique items to be correctly set
  • Fixed the weapon mesh for Undead Hand
  • Fixed the navigation on the stairs in the Forgotten Crypt boss room

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link