Lords of Solgrund update for 25 January 2023

Patch 0.092 EA

Patch 0.092 EA

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • Added an option to the settings to change resolution
  • Added a button to delete saved games
  • Added new cheat 'iseedeadpeople'to reveal map (unreversable)
AI Improvements
  • Now actively engages in diplomacy
  • Attacks players only if they are at war
Gameplay Changes
  • Improved unit movement in formations and while switching formation
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed triggers not firing at all once a mission is restarted while it is currently running
  • Fixed player's starting units not being registered on the minimap
  • Roads, fields and decorations are now registered properly on the minimap when built by starting serfs
  • Fixed some units not responding to move commands, when selecting exactly 13/14 units (might've been other values aswell)
  • Fixed units not responding when they would not fit in a formation
  • Fixed corpse explosion not working properly when cast from long range (and sometimes crashing the game)
  • Fixed 'alot -> a lot' typo in the dialogue in tutorial mission 1
  • Trees are now destroyed when the building starts being built
Graphics Changes
  • Added campfire doodad
  • Added looping sound effects to ovens in bakery, smeltery, blacksmith and goldsmith

