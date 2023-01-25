Patch 0.092 EA

General Changes
- Added an option to the settings to change resolution
- Added a button to delete saved games
- Added new cheat 'iseedeadpeople'to reveal map (unreversable)
AI Improvements
- Now actively engages in diplomacy
- Attacks players only if they are at war
Gameplay Changes
- Improved unit movement in formations and while switching formation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed triggers not firing at all once a mission is restarted while it is currently running
- Fixed player's starting units not being registered on the minimap
- Roads, fields and decorations are now registered properly on the minimap when built by starting serfs
- Fixed some units not responding to move commands, when selecting exactly 13/14 units (might've been other values aswell)
- Fixed units not responding when they would not fit in a formation
- Fixed corpse explosion not working properly when cast from long range (and sometimes crashing the game)
- Fixed 'alot -> a lot' typo in the dialogue in tutorial mission 1
- Trees are now destroyed when the building starts being built
Graphics Changes
- Added campfire doodad
- Added looping sound effects to ovens in bakery, smeltery, blacksmith and goldsmith
Changed files in this update