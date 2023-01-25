 Skip to content

Not For Broadcast update for 25 January 2023

Not For Broadcast is COMING TO CONSOLES!

Not For Broadcast update for 25 January 2023

Hello Broadcasters,

Happy 1.0 Release Anniversary! We can’t believe how fast the year has gone and passed. Hope you’re on the edge of your seats and ready for another day of thrilling announcements!

Drumroll, please…

**

NOT FOR BROADCAST IS COMING TO PLAYSTATION AND XBOX ON MARCH 23RD!

**

Toy with the power of media in this darkly dystopian comedy. Whether you decide to pander to the ruling party or antagonize the system, all that matters, in the end, is keeping the audience hooked on the broadcast. Whatever you do, keep in mind that you’ll have to face the music… eventually.

With the endless potential of a gaming controller, you can now fit the entire broadcast editing machinery in the palms of your hands. Knob-twiddling, button-pushing, and switch-turning have never been easier!

**

Watch the trailer:

**

Stay tuned for more details on this release!

