 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 25 January 2023

v0.89 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10401417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Angel

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash where an event would try to retrieve the name of a non-existent event
  • Fixed some floor layouts in the cave
  • Rage totem will no longer show repeatedly when you have frenzy
  • Nickel sock will no longer show repeatedly when you deal damage with damaging artifacts (they still stack)
  • Preserved Amber will no longer give extra status stacks when you leave battle
  • Zombies and zombie animals will now only cast reanimate if they are under the required health threshold.
  • Fixed a lot of events being stairs when you loaded multiple dungeons in one play session.
  • The lifeforce system options arrows have been adjusted so they swap more logically
  • Dust shield, war horn, and cleansing spores will now activate ally targeted artifacts.
  • Beaver tail now stacks
  • Fixed granite rain animation
  • Snakeskin boots will now protect from the corpse flower event's toxic mist.
  • Golem species name will now show up in the custom menu.
  • Gold coin event will now show choices
  • Fixed bee and moth aiming animations
  • Moth neck scruff will no longer change to white during attack animations
  • Added skill sounds to sniper

Balance:

  • Per the player discord poll: You can now create custom girls with 130 in all stats again, however it now costs 10 large milestones to summon instead of 1.
  • You can also summon a girl with 110 in every stat, but it costs 5 medium milestones.

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link