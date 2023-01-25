v0.89 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Angel
Bugs:
- Fixed a crash where an event would try to retrieve the name of a non-existent event
- Fixed some floor layouts in the cave
- Rage totem will no longer show repeatedly when you have frenzy
- Nickel sock will no longer show repeatedly when you deal damage with damaging artifacts (they still stack)
- Preserved Amber will no longer give extra status stacks when you leave battle
- Zombies and zombie animals will now only cast reanimate if they are under the required health threshold.
- Fixed a lot of events being stairs when you loaded multiple dungeons in one play session.
- The lifeforce system options arrows have been adjusted so they swap more logically
- Dust shield, war horn, and cleansing spores will now activate ally targeted artifacts.
- Beaver tail now stacks
- Fixed granite rain animation
- Snakeskin boots will now protect from the corpse flower event's toxic mist.
- Golem species name will now show up in the custom menu.
- Gold coin event will now show choices
- Fixed bee and moth aiming animations
- Moth neck scruff will no longer change to white during attack animations
- Added skill sounds to sniper
Balance:
- Per the player discord poll: You can now create custom girls with 130 in all stats again, however it now costs 10 large milestones to summon instead of 1.
- You can also summon a girl with 110 in every stat, but it costs 5 medium milestones.
