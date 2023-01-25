Update 2023.01.25

Tldr: Smoother gameplay, quest markers on the map and other quality of life improvements were added. A second round with more such upgrades as well as a rework of the HUD and the UI is on its way.
Fixes:
- fixed player position marker on map not updating
- fixed a bug that would prevent you from moving ever again
- fixed some skills overwriting one another in the diary
- fixed incompatible save file mechanic (now only forcing you to make a new safe when actually necessary)
- fixed a lot of quest bugs...
- fixed target circle not appearing on Simple Chonk bridge and all stairs
- fixed colliders for spikes row skill being visible
- fixed the wording for the confirmation messages in the main menu
- fixed tutorial sword having not enough reach
- fixed floating Maggods
- fixed a place where you could get stuck near the brewery
- fixed "press e to interact" text catching clicks
- fixed attracted Rocknado randomly yeeting off after killing its enemy
- fixed small darkness ball unlock so that all enemies count towards the 50 kills
- fixed our logo on startup being pixelated (PNG to JPG issues)
- fixed consumables ignoring their cooldown
Additions:
- added quest markers to the map (wuhu)
- added hover texts for the HUD (for everything)
- added names and levels of enemies to their health bars
- added invisibility to the first few trees when you stand behind them
- added stats to the hover texts of consumables
- added a drop-up for the diary HUD button, directly linking to the quest log and dictionary pages
- added bushes to forest edges to show you can't walk there
- added a door to the pub (duh)
- added a camping area to the valley
- added a ladder from behind the mini swamp up to the fields
- added two signs with warnings before the side paths with strong enemies
- added a fence to the cliff in the friendly forest
- added bold text to quests, adjusted some texts and fixed names of characters
- added new plants and crop sacks (with a ton of variations^^)
- added new floor tiling for the town
- added 3 tiny rubber ducks on to the map
Nerfs:
- nerfed Snaily "walk" speed by 75% (no more zooming around the map faster than the player)
- nerfed the fart damage of the yellow shroom by 50%
Random
- moved tutorial enemies out of the shadows and into the light, the light
- removed the post-processing effect for the fields
- removed weird parallel fence in the wood chopping area
- improved item icons
- improved aim-ability for the poison bomb skill (you can now throw at less than maximum force too)
- reduced the duration of movement locks for attacks and skill casting, also made them fit better to the animation
- made the axe in the wood chopping area as well as the broom near the orchard pick-up-able
- blocked a dead end near the wood chopping area
