Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 25 January 2023

Update 2023.01.25

Update 2023.01.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tldr: Smoother gameplay, quest markers on the map and other quality of life improvements were added. A second round with more such upgrades as well as a rework of the HUD and the UI is on its way.

Fixes:

  • fixed player position marker on map not updating
  • fixed a bug that would prevent you from moving ever again
  • fixed some skills overwriting one another in the diary
  • fixed incompatible save file mechanic (now only forcing you to make a new safe when actually necessary)
  • fixed a lot of quest bugs...
  • fixed target circle not appearing on Simple Chonk bridge and all stairs
  • fixed colliders for spikes row skill being visible
  • fixed the wording for the confirmation messages in the main menu
  • fixed tutorial sword having not enough reach
  • fixed floating Maggods
  • fixed a place where you could get stuck near the brewery
  • fixed "press e to interact" text catching clicks
  • fixed attracted Rocknado randomly yeeting off after killing its enemy
  • fixed small darkness ball unlock so that all enemies count towards the 50 kills
  • fixed our logo on startup being pixelated (PNG to JPG issues)
  • fixed consumables ignoring their cooldown

Additions:

  • added quest markers to the map (wuhu)
  • added hover texts for the HUD (for everything)
  • added names and levels of enemies to their health bars
  • added invisibility to the first few trees when you stand behind them
  • added stats to the hover texts of consumables
  • added a drop-up for the diary HUD button, directly linking to the quest log and dictionary pages
  • added bushes to forest edges to show you can't walk there
  • added a door to the pub (duh)
  • added a camping area to the valley
  • added a ladder from behind the mini swamp up to the fields
  • added two signs with warnings before the side paths with strong enemies
  • added a fence to the cliff in the friendly forest
  • added bold text to quests, adjusted some texts and fixed names of characters
  • added new plants and crop sacks (with a ton of variations^^)
  • added new floor tiling for the town
  • added 3 tiny rubber ducks on to the map

Nerfs:

  • nerfed Snaily "walk" speed by 75% (no more zooming around the map faster than the player)
  • nerfed the fart damage of the yellow shroom by 50%

Random

  • moved tutorial enemies out of the shadows and into the light, the light
  • removed the post-processing effect for the fields
  • removed weird parallel fence in the wood chopping area
  • improved item icons
  • improved aim-ability for the poison bomb skill (you can now throw at less than maximum force too)
  • reduced the duration of movement locks for attacks and skill casting, also made them fit better to the animation
  • made the axe in the wood chopping area as well as the broom near the orchard pick-up-able
  • blocked a dead end near the wood chopping area

