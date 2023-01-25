 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 25 January 2023

Patch 1.0.9h Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10401311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.9h - Released 25 January 2023

IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Many improvements to memory management, making the game more rigorous about clearing out excessive memory usage, especially when returning to main menu and then starting or loading another game, and during longer sessions, especially in Lost River. Players with good GPUs and 8 to 16 GB of RAM may see general performance improvements as well. Also greatly reduces chance of crashing on Steam Deck.
  • During Raise Pups quest, icons on the World Map for abandoned dens are now darker.
  • In Account: Friends panel, Unfriend button changed to Modify, with options to unfriend or block that player.
  • Improved colliders at base of cliffs by BCE facility in Lost River.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Mate sometimes clips through cattle ranch fence.
  • NPC wolves can get into trouble in silver mine.
  • Multiplayer: Occasional the Whisper /w command fails.
  • Multiplayer: In certain circumstances, when joining a game when players are at the Lost River cattle ranch, player-wolf is stuck in auto-run.
  • If player-wolf is turned around at game world border and runs into a boulder while auto-running, they are stuck there, cannot move around it.
  • In Lost River, at several dens the den scent glow is barely visible, or not at all visible.
  • Player-wolf can get into cliffs around Baer Bluffs den. (Possible fix.)
  • Tweaked color balance on 10M and Aidan coats.
  • Controller: Can't choose Lost River in Saved Game filter list.
  • When loading a save inside the silver mine, the mine interior model is still loading and so visibly pops into view.
  • Player-wolf can get stuck in closed-off room in Merriweather house. (Possibly fixed.)
  • On Basic Sky & Vegetation mode, lighting brightens when going into Photo Mode when indoors.
  • Many minor water and terrain issues.

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
  • Loading history…
WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Mac) Depot 926992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link