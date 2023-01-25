Patch 1.0.9h Released!

1.0.9h - Released 25 January 2023
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Many improvements to memory management, making the game more rigorous about clearing out excessive memory usage, especially when returning to main menu and then starting or loading another game, and during longer sessions, especially in Lost River. Players with good GPUs and 8 to 16 GB of RAM may see general performance improvements as well. Also greatly reduces chance of crashing on Steam Deck.
- During Raise Pups quest, icons on the World Map for abandoned dens are now darker.
- In Account: Friends panel, Unfriend button changed to Modify, with options to unfriend or block that player.
- Improved colliders at base of cliffs by BCE facility in Lost River.
BUGS FIXED:
- Mate sometimes clips through cattle ranch fence.
- NPC wolves can get into trouble in silver mine.
- Multiplayer: Occasional the Whisper /w command fails.
- Multiplayer: In certain circumstances, when joining a game when players are at the Lost River cattle ranch, player-wolf is stuck in auto-run.
- If player-wolf is turned around at game world border and runs into a boulder while auto-running, they are stuck there, cannot move around it.
- In Lost River, at several dens the den scent glow is barely visible, or not at all visible.
- Player-wolf can get into cliffs around Baer Bluffs den. (Possible fix.)
- Tweaked color balance on 10M and Aidan coats.
- Controller: Can't choose Lost River in Saved Game filter list.
- When loading a save inside the silver mine, the mine interior model is still loading and so visibly pops into view.
- Player-wolf can get stuck in closed-off room in Merriweather house. (Possibly fixed.)
- On Basic Sky & Vegetation mode, lighting brightens when going into Photo Mode when indoors.
- Many minor water and terrain issues.
Changed files in this update