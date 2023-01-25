 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 25 January 2023

1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10401310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the way to close the automatic butt slam, now, click R to turn on/off, the regular under the upper tip does not show.
(Before long press W always someone mistakenly touched, and gave a bad review, to me angry finished.)

Depot 1710101
