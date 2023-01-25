Updated the way to close the automatic butt slam, now, click R to turn on/off, the regular under the upper tip does not show.
(Before long press W always someone mistakenly touched, and gave a bad review, to me angry finished.)
Bing in Wonderland update for 25 January 2023
1.1.6
Updated the way to close the automatic butt slam, now, click R to turn on/off, the regular under the upper tip does not show.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update