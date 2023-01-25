The Red Baron Patch 01

Space pirates, Red Baron Patch #01 has just landed!

Thanks for your patience while we addressed the Market Trade bug that appeared over the new year. Your reports on this, along with reports on other bugs, have been instrumental in the completion of this Patch. Our main focus was to fix the Market Trader bug, fix the different crashes that players were experiencing, as well as address some inventory problems that were causing significant item loss, or ship loss. We’ve done extensive testing to ensure the fixes we have implemented will work, however there is always a chance for an issue to slip through the cracks. So if you find any of the above issues continuing to reoccur, please let us know in [Discord](discord.gg/marauders), using the ModMail feature from the top of the sidebar!

We also took the time to add as many more fixes as we could, including updates to the UI and Sound. Oh, and we had a look at everyone's favourite weapon type, the Shotgun. Changes below!

Known Issues:

Localisation may be incorrect or missing, due to content changes. This will be adjusted and resolved throughout Early Access.

PATCH CHANGE LIST:

ART

Tighter scratch damage on and improved normal map shading environmental objects.

A large number of item icons are now from textures instead of snapshots of items in-game (e.g. melee weapons).

Mosin Obrez now has an ironsight (front post).

BALANCING

Terminator and Trench Gun have had their spread increased to be more inline with other shotguns, and to prevent shotgun sniping.

Liberator damage increased from 15x8 to 16x8.

Terminator shotgun damage decreased from 18x12 to 14x12.

Terminator shotgun now has 15 durability (down from 25).

Terminator shotgun has a 30% increase in value and repair cost.

Normal speed (not boosting) of the pod is now 15% faster, and has a 12-second cooldown instead of 14 seconds between boosts.

Small first aid kit now heals 7 health per second instead of 5.

AI

Shotgun A.I. should no longer engage at long distances, but instead reposition or charge.

SOUND

Tweaks made to gunshot sounds to help with spatialisation.

Tweaks made to the Howitzer turret and Large turret to help with spatialisation.

Cut dead space from the beginning of some gunshot sounds to make them more snappy.

Upped the max concurrency limit on some weapon shooting sounds (like the Thompson) to stop the shooting getting cut off when firing full auto.

Increased the volume of the pick up/put down Gold Bullion sounds.

Increased the volume of footsteps on glass while walking.

Increased the volume of crouching walking on glass..

Fixed missing sounds when using Esc to go back through layers of exit menus in-game.

UI

QOL on crew password check menu, you can now press enter to try the password without needing to press the try button.

In the main menu, core contract missions that are time-based are now formatted more usefully as 00:00 instead of just an int. value.

Added a UI blocker to stop crewmembers being able to set an active ship while in a crew and not the captain.

OPTIMISATIONS

Optimised lighting in the main menu.

Optimised skeletal meshes in the main menu.

Optimised collision in the main menu.

Optimised bullet shaders (used for ammo pickups).

Optimised baked texture items icons.

Added concurrency limits to some weapons shooting sounds which were missing them.

Optimised cloth footstep sounds.

Optimised simple rotating actors.

Optimised options menu subwidget UI.

Optimised main menu crafting subwidget UI

FIXES

Fixes for exploits.

Fixes added for marketplace reset problem.

Fix for the “Shotgun Crash” that could occur on Terraformer.

Fix for texture/shader memory crash when opening containers.

Fix for Server crash with audio mechanics.

Fix for a crash when hitting enemies with a shield.

Fixes added for inventory problems that can result in the loss of items in the main menu/stash, like containers.

Fix added for Captain’s ships not coming into raid.

Fixed bug which could cause the shop to stock items it shouldn't.

Fixes added for vertical audio not working.

Fixes added for a bug where crew members could get left behind when the crew goes into a match.

Fixes added to the crew system to be more reliable.

Fixes added to stop crewmembers losing an active ship when going in as part of a crew.

Fixes for a rare chance to lose a ship when returning from a match due to an ID collision.

Repo man forklift mission fix for merchant ship.

Fixed normal map issue for environment materials.

Fixed item description errors.

Fix for core contracts rewards text with long names getting cut off.

Blowtorch now has the correct max capacity (of 250) in the workbench weapon viewer.

Fixed a little “knee pop” that could happen while holding an Uzi in the Main Menu (idle stance).

Spelling and grammar fixes for the core contracts.

Fix added to stop custom container names from going out of bounds of the item.

Fixed bugs where the keybinding menu would stay up when using the Esc button to go back through the exit/settings menus in-game.

Added references for effects when hitting mud surfaces (road in Terraformer).

Misc spelling/grammar fixes.

Fixes to shotgun damage stats in the workbench not being correct.

Bank notes pickup now has collision (doesn't drop through the floor).

Fixed some item pickup/putdown sounds that were using default sounds instead of a sound relevant to the item.

Fix added for player mask resetting to default values instead of being based on FOV.

Fixed bug where melee weapons could do bullet impact sounds when they hit surfaces.

Updated text in the guide for Prestige system (before it said it resets you to level 1, but it actually sets you to level 0).

Fixed short name of supply drops to be S.D instead of S.B

Fixes to UI text cutoff in French language.

Fixes for UI overlapping text in German language.

That’s it for today's Patch Notes, but before we let you go, some final notes.

Stay tuned for an upcoming Dev Stream with OmidLive! A date for this will be announced on our Twitter and in [Discord](discord.gg/marauders)! So follow us and join the Discord! We will be talking a little bit about what is coming to Marauders in our Spring Update (Date TBD), and answering some of chats burning questions!

Fire up those Rust Buckets, Marauders, and get out there!

SIG Team