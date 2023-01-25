Hello admirals,

This is the second set of fixes after our recent major update.

Hotfix Update v1.1.2

Fixed issues that caused severe lag during battle when you selected a ship that had many guns aiming on targets.

Fixed errors that caused Major Offensives in non neighboring provinces. Please note that this necessary fix may break ongoing saves.

Fixed bugs of war reparation mechanics.

Fixed bug that did not allow the detaching of ships.

Fixed a major alliance bug which made it possible to have an ally but not become an enemy of his enemies.

Fixed some other minor bugs of the campaign.

The game has received a very important fix of lag caused by the new fire control UI and should be now much more enjoyable.

The Game-Labs Team