This is the second set of fixes after our recent major update.
Hotfix Update v1.1.2
- Fixed issues that caused severe lag during battle when you selected a ship that had many guns aiming on targets.
- Fixed errors that caused Major Offensives in non neighboring provinces. Please note that this necessary fix may break ongoing saves.
- Fixed bugs of war reparation mechanics.
- Fixed bug that did not allow the detaching of ships.
- Fixed a major alliance bug which made it possible to have an ally but not become an enemy of his enemies.
- Fixed some other minor bugs of the campaign.
The game has received a very important fix of lag caused by the new fire control UI and should be now much more enjoyable.
