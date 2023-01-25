- made sure audio setting should default to full
- adapted the elevator & packages interactions so that they can be done without clicking on them (a leftover from when the game was solely mouse-controlled)
- tweaked one minor interaction at Tobey's
No Stone Unturned update for 25 January 2023
Hotfix to the last patch
