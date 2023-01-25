 Skip to content

Garry's Mod update for 25 January 2023

January 2023 Update is live

Last edited 25 January 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Artwork showcased: "Sandvich Ops."

The January 2023 Update is now live.

You can find the full change list for this update in our blog post:
https://gmod.facepunch.com/blog/january-2023-update

Changed files in this update

