Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU03]

Adjustments
- Stamina loss when sprinting is set to 0.04 per 0.5 seconds.
- Stamina loss when swimming is set to 0.05 per 0.5 seconds.
- Stamina loss when using melee weapons increased from 7.5 to 14.
- Decreased the number of logs required to build log foundations from 16 to 8.
- Decreased the number of resources required to build halflog foundations from 20 to 10
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where certain sound effects were unaffected by the SFX Volume slider.
- Fixed a bug where swimming stamina would decrease at the same rate as when sprinting.
- Fixed a bug where stamina loss and recharging would be different after death.
- Fixed a bug where inventory slots would disappear.
- Fixed a bug where when pressing left mouse button to swing melee weapon, it would sometimes decrease stamina more than once.
- Fixed a bug where when holding down left mouse button no stamina would be decreased when swinging melee weapon.
- Fixed a bug where when looking at unbuilt structures, it would show a number but not the name of the resource required.
- Fixed collision issues on some structures.
