 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friend or Foe update for 25 January 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU03]

Share · View all patches · Build 10401042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Stamina loss when sprinting is set to 0.04 per 0.5 seconds.
  • Stamina loss when swimming is set to 0.05 per 0.5 seconds.
  • Stamina loss when using melee weapons increased from 7.5 to 14.
  • Decreased the number of logs required to build log foundations from 16 to 8.
  • Decreased the number of resources required to build halflog foundations from 20 to 10

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where certain sound effects were unaffected by the SFX Volume slider.
  • Fixed a bug where swimming stamina would decrease at the same rate as when sprinting.
  • Fixed a bug where stamina loss and recharging would be different after death.
  • Fixed a bug where inventory slots would disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where when pressing left mouse button to swing melee weapon, it would sometimes decrease stamina more than once.
  • Fixed a bug where when holding down left mouse button no stamina would be decreased when swinging melee weapon.
  • Fixed a bug where when looking at unbuilt structures, it would show a number but not the name of the resource required.
  • Fixed collision issues on some structures.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link