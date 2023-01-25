Jan 25th update

The main branch has been updated!
This is mainly a bug fix release, with some UI and AI improvements and rebalancing to The Sacred and The Profane DLC following player feedback.
Notable changes:
- Rebalancing of Sacred and Profane cults and clergy opinion bonus
- Network system changes re-enabled
- Added Retry option when cloud games fail to upload
- AI improvements
- Many bug fixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://mohawkgames.com/2023/01/25/old-world-update-104/
Changed files in this update