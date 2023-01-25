 Skip to content

Old World update for 25 January 2023

Jan 25th update

Old World update for 25 January 2023

Jan 25th update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

This is mainly a bug fix release, with some UI and AI improvements and rebalancing to The Sacred and The Profane DLC following player feedback.

Notable changes:

  • Rebalancing of Sacred and Profane cults and clergy opinion bonus
  • Network system changes re-enabled
  • Added Retry option when cloud games fail to upload
  • AI improvements
  • Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://mohawkgames.com/2023/01/25/old-world-update-104/

