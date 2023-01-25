Jan 25th update

Share · View all patches · Build 10401034 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 21:52:05 UTC by Wendy

The main branch has been updated!

This is mainly a bug fix release, with some UI and AI improvements and rebalancing to The Sacred and The Profane DLC following player feedback.

Notable changes:

Rebalancing of Sacred and Profane cults and clergy opinion bonus

Network system changes re-enabled

Added Retry option when cloud games fail to upload

AI improvements

Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://mohawkgames.com/2023/01/25/old-world-update-104/