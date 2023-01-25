 Skip to content

SmallZ update for 25 January 2023

Patch 0.4.2

Patch 0.4.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES CRASHING ISSUE

It comes with a heavy heart that we've had to disable vehicle inventories, due to a bug causing the game to crash within the saving/loading code for vehicles.

Added

6 new melee weapons
All items can now be repaired
Notification for when item durability has reached 0
Added when the save is complete in the chat for multiplayer
Notification in single player for when save is complete

Fixed

Fixed cooked ham causing damage
Fixed T posing when dropping items in backpack
Fixed long saving bug
Fixed corn size
Fixed pockets not showing when first spawned
Fixed welder's mask icon
Fixed when clicking save game in the menu, vehicles wouldn't be saved
Fixed zombies not walking in the second town
Fixed some magazines able to hold an infinite amount of ammo
Zombies now have death animations rather than ragdoll (fixes not being able to loot certain bodies).

Changed

You can add backpacks inside backpacks

