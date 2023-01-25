Patch 0.4.2

FIXES CRASHING ISSUE



It comes with a heavy heart that we've had to disable vehicle inventories, due to a bug causing the game to crash within the saving/loading code for vehicles.

Added

6 new melee weapons

All items can now be repaired

Notification for when item durability has reached 0

Added when the save is complete in the chat for multiplayer

Notification in single player for when save is complete

Fixed

Fixed cooked ham causing damage

Fixed T posing when dropping items in backpack

Fixed long saving bug

Fixed corn size

Fixed pockets not showing when first spawned

Fixed welder's mask icon

Fixed when clicking save game in the menu, vehicles wouldn't be saved

Fixed zombies not walking in the second town

Fixed some magazines able to hold an infinite amount of ammo

Zombies now have death animations rather than ragdoll (fixes not being able to loot certain bodies).

Changed

You can add backpacks inside backpacks