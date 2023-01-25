Game Update | 0.23.1.25.05

Game Version | 0.23.1.25.05
Changelog
Today, w present to you a re-worked Thailand and many other changes. If you will find any issues please report them on the forum or via our Discord! We worked really hard in the past weeks to do the best we can before we will move to a big game overhaul, caused by switching to a whole new Unity Engine (2021 LTS, HDRP).
New
-
Re-worked Thailand Map
-
Re-worked controller support (beta version)
-
Added re-worked option to bind Keyboard, Mouse, and Gamepad/Controller
-
Added option to calibrate gamepad/controller
-
Added information in-store about the owned item
-
Added information button about Fish Net and Fish weight in the main menu
-
Added personal statistics: number of daily, weekly, and monthly quests completed
-
Added possibility to switch between Store & Inventory
-
Added possibility to open Store under the [Y] key
-
Added possibility to change weather under [Alt]+[O] and [Alt]+[P] keys
-
Added possibility to change time under [Alt]+[O] and [Alt]+[P] keys
-
Added possibility to custom name your Fishing Set (max. 12 characters each)
-
Added missing icon for Yellowfin Tuna
-
Added functionality to use the [ESC] key as a back button
-
Added blinking player name field in the profile creation screen
-
Added LWR 2.0 for
- Beluga
- European sea sturgeon
- Tiger Shark
- Blacktip reef shark
-
Added 3 new spinning rods:
- Robinson® Nordic Pilk 240cm
- Robinson® Nordic Pilk 270cm
- Robinson® Nordic Pilk 300cm
-
Added possibility to reset skills
Updates
- Adjusted lures bait ratio
- Adjust fish bait ratio
- Adjusted fish scale (size)
- The updated content of the Help tab
- Updated teeth texture of Blacktip Reef Shark
- Updated texture for Mahi-mahi
Changes
-
Changed [Exit] and [Back] button colors
-
Adjusted fish spawns in Russia
-
Adjusted fishing line wear in different scenarios:
-
The line is taken when:
- Player reset rod (pressing [Q]) when fish is hooked
- When the fishing rod is broken
- When fish will break and equipment will be damaged
-
The line is no longer taken when:
- Cast is reset [Q]
- When you hit the ground
- Fish is kept or released
- When a new lure or bait is put on
Fixes
- Fixed 3rd hand visible while using Nordic Pilk 240/270/300cm rod
Known Issues
- Bugged chat that recognizes the action button while typing ex. open map when [M] is pressed
Regards,
Ultimate Fishing 2 Team
Changed files in this update