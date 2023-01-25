Game Update | 0.23.1.25.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10400874 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 17:13:16 UTC by Wendy

Game Version | 0.23.1.25.05

Changelog

Today, w present to you a re-worked Thailand and many other changes. If you will find any issues please report them on the forum or via our Discord! We worked really hard in the past weeks to do the best we can before we will move to a big game overhaul, caused by switching to a whole new Unity Engine (2021 LTS, HDRP).

New

Re-worked Thailand Map

Re-worked controller support (beta version)

Added re-worked option to bind Keyboard, Mouse, and Gamepad/Controller

Added option to calibrate gamepad/controller

Added information in-store about the owned item

Added information button about Fish Net and Fish weight in the main menu

Added personal statistics: number of daily, weekly, and monthly quests completed

Added possibility to switch between Store & Inventory

Added possibility to open Store under the [Y] key

Added possibility to change weather under [Alt]+[O] and [Alt]+[P] keys

Added possibility to change time under [Alt]+[O] and [Alt]+[P] keys

Added possibility to custom name your Fishing Set (max. 12 characters each)

Added missing icon for Yellowfin Tuna

Added functionality to use the [ESC] key as a back button

Added blinking player name field in the profile creation screen

Added LWR 2.0 for Beluga European sea sturgeon Tiger Shark Blacktip reef shark

Added 3 new spinning rods: Robinson® Nordic Pilk 240cm Robinson® Nordic Pilk 270cm Robinson® Nordic Pilk 300cm

Added possibility to reset skills

Adjusted lures bait ratio

Adjust fish bait ratio

Adjusted fish scale (size)

The updated content of the Help tab

Updated teeth texture of Blacktip Reef Shark

Updated texture for Mahi-mahi

Changes

Changed [Exit] and [Back] button colors

Adjusted fish spawns in Russia

Adjusted fishing line wear in different scenarios:

The line is taken when: Player reset rod (pressing [Q] ) when fish is hooked When the fishing rod is broken When fish will break and equipment will be damaged

The line is no longer taken when: Cast is reset [Q] When you hit the ground Fish is kept or released When a new lure or bait is put on



Fixes

Fixed 3rd hand visible while using Nordic Pilk 240/270/300cm rod

Known Issues

Bugged chat that recognizes the action button while typing ex. open map when [M] is pressed

Regards,

Ultimate Fishing 2 Team