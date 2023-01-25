Update 3.0.0 for Shin Galaxy - Alpha War is available. See below what has been added/changed:
**- New ship added - Tenebris;
**
The Tenebris ship specializes in HP, but has a lower rate of fire.
- Added elemental damage;
It can be unlocked in the Hangar using Nova Crystals, which can be obtained from enemy ships.
- Added Cycle Selector;
Now it will be possible to select the level of the last cycle reached in infinite mode.
- AoE Bomb Damage;
Now the bomb after exploding, will cause area damage for 03 seconds;
**- Infinite mode has been expanded;
-
New stages added;
-
New skins added;
-
New missions added;
-
New achievements added;
-
Hunter has been revised, now it will have more chance to appear in the stages;
-
Guided firing has been revised;
-
Bugs fixed.**
