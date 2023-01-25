 Skip to content

Shin Galaxy - Alpha War update for 25 January 2023

Update 3.0.0

Update 3.0.0

Build 10400858

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 3.0.0 for Shin Galaxy - Alpha War is available. See below what has been added/changed:

**- New ship added - Tenebris;

**

The Tenebris ship specializes in HP, but has a lower rate of fire.

- Added elemental damage;

It can be unlocked in the Hangar using Nova Crystals, which can be obtained from enemy ships.

- Added Cycle Selector;

Now it will be possible to select the level of the last cycle reached in infinite mode.

- AoE Bomb Damage;

Now the bomb after exploding, will cause area damage for 03 seconds;

**- Infinite mode has been expanded;

  • New stages added;

  • New skins added;

  • New missions added;

  • New achievements added;

  • Hunter has been revised, now it will have more chance to appear in the stages;

  • Guided firing has been revised;

  • Bugs fixed.**

Trailer

