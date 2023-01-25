Jylko - V.0.4.93

Major changes :

New weapon : Rocket launcher

New stats : Enemies killed with each weapon

3 new cards : The Butcher, Insidious Assault and Mass Destruction

Survival Gamemode global difficulty balance

New skin : +30 differents Base/Color

Minor Changes :

The projectiles with the sniper pass through the enemies

New Patern for the Boss n°4

Patern doesn't spawn for the Boss n°4

New Patern for the Boss n°5

Survival Gamemode leaderboard reset

Added critical damage to the vortex

Added turret damage to the vortex

Turret damages fixe

Weapons UI when you draw a card

Added orange shoulders

Trap projectiles not disappearing between some rooms

Inteligence now increases your drop rate on defense points (Survival)

Audio sfx priority

Global Improvements

Other :

Package Uptade : Jylko: Through The Song Soundtrack

New Song

Song list uptaded