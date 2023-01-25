Jylko - V.0.4.93

Major changes :
New weapon : Rocket launcher
New stats : Enemies killed with each weapon
3 new cards : The Butcher, Insidious Assault and Mass Destruction
Survival Gamemode global difficulty balance
New skin : +30 differents Base/Color
Minor Changes :
The projectiles with the sniper pass through the enemies
New Patern for the Boss n°4
Patern doesn't spawn for the Boss n°4
New Patern for the Boss n°5
Survival Gamemode leaderboard reset
Added critical damage to the vortex
Added turret damage to the vortex
Turret damages fixe
Weapons UI when you draw a card
Added orange shoulders
Trap projectiles not disappearing between some rooms
Inteligence now increases your drop rate on defense points (Survival)
Audio sfx priority
Global Improvements
Other :
Package Uptade : Jylko: Through The Song Soundtrack
New Song
Song list uptaded
