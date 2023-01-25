Golfie 1.0.7 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Fixed map level selection being close to unusable on ultrawide aspect ratios
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to get the Double Damage challenge encounter in Free Play
- Bullet Time card heat cost reduced to 0 heat
