Golfie update for 25 January 2023

Golfie 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Build 10400734

What's New:

  • Fixed map level selection being close to unusable on ultrawide aspect ratios
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to get the Double Damage challenge encounter in Free Play
  • Bullet Time card heat cost reduced to 0 heat

