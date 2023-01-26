0.15 is Live

What is new in 0.15
- Support for Steam Workshop
- Bunch of new materials and blocks
Bugfixes
- Author label is added to the box
- Optimizing box creation
- Resizable game window
- Better handling of corrupted set files
- Render block preview correctly when both hands are connecting at the same time
- Box art gizmo is paged so it does not interfere with the keyboard
- Song2 is default
- Fixed Set should disappear when they are left on the ground
- Fixed out of sync box library boxes and page navigation gizmo
- Fixed box getting stuck in the workbench
Changed files in this update