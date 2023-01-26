 Skip to content

Blockworks update for 26 January 2023

0.15 is Live

What is new in 0.15

  • Support for Steam Workshop
  • Bunch of new materials and blocks

Bugfixes

  • Author label is added to the box
  • Optimizing box creation
  • Resizable game window
  • Better handling of corrupted set files
  • Render block preview correctly when both hands are connecting at the same time
  • Box art gizmo is paged so it does not interfere with the keyboard
  • Song2 is default
  • Fixed Set should disappear when they are left on the ground
  • Fixed out of sync box library boxes and page navigation gizmo
  • Fixed box getting stuck in the workbench

