Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 25 January 2023

Beta 1.46

Build 10400655

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Control-clicking on a button that expands or minimizes a section will instead expand or minimize all sections on that panel
  • Fixed bug: Perks were not consistently working at a global level, instead, sometimes the data was acting as if it were linked with a town. Note: going forward, available Quest Coins are calculated based on completed quests and purchased Perks, so for legacy files you may notice a discrepancy here including negative Quest Coins.
  • Game Options drop-down shows up in middle of screen, to prevent offscreen options when screen resolution is too low
  • Improved performance when scrolling
  • Fixed brief display of row buttons with wrong colors when scrolling
  • Fixed bug: scrolling away from a selected item would reset the inventory filter

