- Control-clicking on a button that expands or minimizes a section will instead expand or minimize all sections on that panel
- Fixed bug: Perks were not consistently working at a global level, instead, sometimes the data was acting as if it were linked with a town. Note: going forward, available Quest Coins are calculated based on completed quests and purchased Perks, so for legacy files you may notice a discrepancy here including negative Quest Coins.
- Game Options drop-down shows up in middle of screen, to prevent offscreen options when screen resolution is too low
- Improved performance when scrolling
- Fixed brief display of row buttons with wrong colors when scrolling
- Fixed bug: scrolling away from a selected item would reset the inventory filter
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 25 January 2023
Beta 1.46
Patchnotes via Steam Community
