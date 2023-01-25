The Kenomaze International Update! ⏳☄

- The language has been changed to English! ⚙ (To reach more players)
- The controls have been changed to W,A,S,D! ⚙
- The font has been changed! ⚙
- The tutorial has been improved! ⚙
- The portals have been made more dark red to see them better! ⚙
- The game is now in full screen! ⚙
- The text box has been changed! ⚙ (credits go to Galv)
- The player texture has been changed and has been made smaller! ⚙ (No longer an RPG Maker MV Template) (Inspired from Omori)
- Auto save has been improved! ⚙
- The in-game menu has been removed! ⚙
- The currency "€" has been removed! ⚙
- All NPCs have been removed! ⚙ (So that the topic of depression is still in the foreground and to be honest they were a thorn in my side from the start.)
- Level 6 has been simplified! ⚙
- Level 15 was impossible in a BETA Playtest (has been fixed) ! ⚙
- Level 14 has been added! ➕
- Level 15 has been added! ➕
- Level 16 has been added! ➕
- Level 17 has been added! ➕
- Level 18 has been added! ➕
- Level 19 has been added! ➕
