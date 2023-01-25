 Skip to content

Kenomaze update for 25 January 2023

The Kenomaze International Update! ⏳☄

Share · View all patches · Build 10400582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The language has been changed to English! ⚙ (To reach more players)
  • The controls have been changed to W,A,S,D! ⚙
  • The font has been changed! ⚙
  • The tutorial has been improved! ⚙
  • The portals have been made more dark red to see them better! ⚙
  • The game is now in full screen! ⚙
  • The text box has been changed! ⚙ (credits go to Galv)
  • The player texture has been changed and has been made smaller! ⚙ (No longer an RPG Maker MV Template) (Inspired from Omori)
  • Auto save has been improved! ⚙
  • The in-game menu has been removed! ⚙
  • The currency "€" has been removed! ⚙
  • All NPCs have been removed! ⚙ (So that the topic of depression is still in the foreground and to be honest they were a thorn in my side from the start.)
  • Level 6 has been simplified! ⚙
  • Level 15 was impossible in a BETA Playtest (has been fixed) ! ⚙
  • Level 14 has been added! ➕
  • Level 15 has been added! ➕
  • Level 16 has been added! ➕
  • Level 17 has been added! ➕
  • Level 18 has been added! ➕
  • Level 19 has been added! ➕

