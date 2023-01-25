Abbey Lime S7 Coating | Brodie Armor Set

Share · View all patches · Build 10400543 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 14:46:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm just gonna assume that Spartan Nina Kovan let you borrow that...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Abbey Lime coating for your S7 Sniper Rifle.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Brave the chem-scarred battlefields that await...

Drop into the trenches with the BRODIE Armor Set, featuring the BRODIE helmet, GUMMYTUBE FILTER helmet attachment, JOURNEYMAN chest attachment, Graphite Soul visor, Rat Pack shoulder pads, RIGGED knee pads, along with the Praetorian Zephyr armor coating, and Seongnam Special task Group Two emblem.

