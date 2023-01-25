 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 25 January 2023

Abbey Lime S7 Coating | Brodie Armor Set

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm just gonna assume that Spartan Nina Kovan let you borrow that...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Abbey Lime coating for your S7 Sniper Rifle.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Brave the chem-scarred battlefields that await...

Drop into the trenches with the BRODIE Armor Set, featuring the BRODIE helmet, GUMMYTUBE FILTER helmet attachment, JOURNEYMAN chest attachment, Graphite Soul visor, Rat Pack shoulder pads, RIGGED knee pads, along with the Praetorian Zephyr armor coating, and Seongnam Special task Group Two emblem.

Get your gear from the Shop today!

