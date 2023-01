Share · View all patches · Build 10400511 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 14:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Hoping you are having another great day :D, here another small bugfix release!

Changelog:

Fixed: Move tools now don't stay stuck and return to the initial state

Fixed: Randomly worker could stay stuck if a destruction order is cancelled

Fixed: If the worker get stuck and has no way to get free then will teleport to the station

Fixed: Japanese label for kWh has been shortened

See you soon!