Share · View all patches · Build 10400394 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 14:32:22 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix for a issue reported on Resultarias Discord: menu broken + blackscreen after wake up from dying.

Sorry for this, and thanks for Kurikuo for the report.

Join the Resultarias Discord to get along with the community, report bugs and make suggestions!

Link: https://discord.gg/TSX6DBnS5A