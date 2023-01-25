 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 25 January 2023

Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.1.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and adjustments:

  • Labels and general texts have been corrected or added.
  • Map can now be purchased from the merchant Toof for gold.
  • The bug that world map was not displayed after purchase is now fixed
  • The hit points of the dragon shards have been increased
  • The camera shaking in the vegetable fields has been removed
  • The skill "Meteo Claw" now hits more accurately
  • A bug that created too high DMG on stones and crystals has been fixed
  • Rabbits no longer block the way
  • Coal consumption for ingot creation has been reduced from 50 to 20 coal
  • Prices for city expansion have been increased

