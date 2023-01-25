Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.1.

Fixes and adjustments:
- Labels and general texts have been corrected or added.
- Map can now be purchased from the merchant Toof for gold.
- The bug that world map was not displayed after purchase is now fixed
- The hit points of the dragon shards have been increased
- The camera shaking in the vegetable fields has been removed
- The skill "Meteo Claw" now hits more accurately
- A bug that created too high DMG on stones and crystals has been fixed
- Rabbits no longer block the way
- Coal consumption for ingot creation has been reduced from 50 to 20 coal
- Prices for city expansion have been increased
